Reports Of Loud Explosions As Police Surround Man They Believe Fatally Shot Del. State Trooper

April 27, 2017 6:51 AM By Dan Wing
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police say the standoff continues this morning with a suspect wanted in connection to yesterday’s fatal shooting of 32-year-old Delaware State Police Corporal Stephen Ballard.

The second suspect in the shooting at a Wawa has been holed up inside a home in Middletown, Delaware since Wednesday afternoon, occasionally firing shots at officers.

Police attempted to breach the home with a robot around 8:30 p.m., but the robot failed to get inside the residence. Meanwhile, State Police say they continue to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender, but have not been able to make contact.

Residents in the area remain evacuated, and no injuries have been reported from the standoff.

While this suspect remains in a standoff, another suspect in the shooting was taken into custody at the scene on Pulaski Highway in Newark.

