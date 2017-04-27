NFL DRAFT: Eagles Select DE Derek Barnett | Fans, Media React | Temple's Haason Reddick Drafted By Cardinals |  NFL Draft Photos | Complete Draft Coverage

Some Parkway Residents Tired Of Big Events

April 27, 2017 9:13 PM By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Kristen Johanson, nfl draft, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL Draft is here, but many who live in the Art Museum area say they’ve had enough of the big events along the Ben Franklin Parkway.

First the Made in America concerts, then the Papal visit, now, the NFL draft.

“This is yet in another string of horror shows for those of us who live in the area,” said Beth, who lives in a house near the Parkway. “This is a city full of wonderful venues, and we don’t have to hold every single public event on the Parkway at the expense of the residents.”

Stephen is more concerned about the playing fields.

“The baseball parks, the kids, I feel sorry for them, because they never really repair after they leave and these kids — it’s just not fair to them,” he said.

He and his wife had plans this week, but postponed them, for fear of losing their parking spot.

“It’s just a huge headache for around here,” he said.

“Fortunately I have my studio in my apartment, so I can work here, but my other job, I am not going to,” said Nancy. She lives in a high rise along the Parkway and says she had to cancel her weekdays. “I think it’s always great to bring people into the city and to showcase the city, however they really need to think about the impact on the residents and I think, in this case, they have not.”

And her husband got out of dodge

“He just needed to get away. So yeah, it’s impacted me,” Nancy said.

The draft is over on Saturday, and cleanup is expected to last until May 7th.

