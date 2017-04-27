People Claim To See Creepy Face In Massachusetts Town’s Lamp Post

SALEM, Mass. (CBS) — A discovery on a lamp post in Salem, Massachusetts, is adding to the town’s haunted past.
Some people say they see a spooky face inside the glass top, which looks like a man’s face with a furrowed brow and parted lips.
United Raising Limit On Payments To Bumped Flyers To $10,000
Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll first spotted the creepy site and now the lamp post and the creepy face is the talk of the town.
“I must have looked at it four times and I thought, ‘Nobody is going to believe me, I need to take a picture of this,’” said Driscoll.
Some are calling the face spooky, while others in Salem are saying it should be no surprise given the town’s past.