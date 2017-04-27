Rich Zeoli Show 04/27/2017

April 27, 2017 6:08 PM
Filed Under: Andrew Surabian, Ann Coulter, Berkeley, Free Speech, Noam Chomsky

3PM – Portland parade cancelled because left wing group threatened violence

324PM – Moderates chafe at Republican health care compromise

330 PM United Airlines settles with passenger dragged from plane

4PM – Andrew Surabian, Special Assistant to the President  and Deputy Political Strategist.

420 PM – NoAM Chomsky on GOP-Has Any Organization Ever Been So Committed To The Destruction Of Life On Earth

5PM – More on Berkeley cancelling Ann Coulter speech

520 PM – Pelosi responds to Spicer Sanctuary City Comments 

 

