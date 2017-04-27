Police: Woman Attacked, Killed By Own Dog

UPPER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A woman was attacked and killed by her own dog Thursday afternoon in Lehigh County, police say.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Department said the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. at the woman’s residence on Spring White Drive.

Police say they found the dog attacking the woman on the rear deck of her residence. Police say officers approached the boxer-pit bull mix and secured it.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

The 3-year-old dog was tranquilized at the scene and taken to Lehigh County Humane Society where it will be euthanized.

After the dog is euthanized, it will be sent for testing in an effort to determine a cause for the attack.

The case is being investigated by Upper Macungie Township police, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania Dog Warden.