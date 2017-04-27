Philadelphia Inmates Learn How To Vote From Behind Bars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Department of Prisons is stepping up its efforts to educate thousands of inmates about their right to vote in the upcoming election.

About 70 inmates sat on a cell block inside of the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road to listen to a presentation about their right to cast a ballot on May 16th.

“We do have a population here that are still eligible to participate in the Election,” said Yolanda Walker-Lockwood, head of the prisons’ Office of Community and Justice Outreach.

She says inmates who are detained pretrial and not yet convicted of a felony retain their right to vote.

Prison officials say Philadelphia houses 6600 inmates, 78% of which are pre-trial; so the department runs PSAs on closed circuit TVs and send social workers give inmates voter registration and absentee ballot applications.

“We are able to inform them of the offices that are open, we are not able to discuss the candidates,” Lockwood explained.

Lockwood says 410 inmates registered to vote and, in an information straw poll of those in attendance, nearly 20% said they’ll cast a ballot.