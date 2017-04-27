NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

NFL Draft Prospects Lead Youth Football Clinic

April 27, 2017 6:00 PM By Lesley Van Arsdall
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After month of hard work leading up to the draft, this day was all about having fun.

Even NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell got to kick back and relax a little bit.

“This is why we’re here, to have with these kids, but also to have fun in the community. We were at a school yesterday. The draft is fun for me,” he said.

A fun day for the prospects too ahead of the biggest night of their life.

“You can see how much fun the prospects are having, they’re having a great time. They might be having more fun than the kids, and I think that’s great for them to have that opportunity. They love the game, they love the kids, it’s great to see them out here,” said Goodell.

A night where anything could happen. For Haason Reddick, it’s the possibility of being drafted by his hometown team, the one he’s always rooted for: the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I think that’d be beautiful, man. Beautiful for the city to get a guy that’s used to the Linc, used to the area,” Reddick said.

