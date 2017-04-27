Developing: Del. State Trooper Shot, Killed | Suspect Barricaded Inside Home

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 27

April 27, 2017 8:53 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: Bob Ford, Britt McHenry, Buzz Bissinger, Caitlin Jenner, Chris Stigall, Donald Trump, espn, House Freedom Caucus, Jonathan Demme, nfl draft, ray didinger, Sanctuary Cities, Simon, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Tax Reform, What's Trending

Chris Stigall was live from the site of the NFL Draft and discussed the tax reform plan introduced by the White House, as well as, the state of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. He spoke with author Buzz Bissinger about co-authoring Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir and CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about tonight’s NFL Draft.

6:00 ESPN announced a series of layoffs yesterday.

6:20 The White House unveiled their tax reform plan yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Jonathan Demme, Simon the rabbit

6:50 Bob Ford: Cliche it ain’t so.

7:03 The House Freedom Caucus has signed on to the latest version of the GOP’s repeal and replace plan.

7:20 Chris talks with author Buzz Bissinger about co-authoring Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir.

8:00 Chris speaks with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about tonight’s NFL Draft.

8:18 A federal judge blocked part of Donald Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities.

8:35 What’s Trending: Britt McHenry, Welcome, kinda.

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia