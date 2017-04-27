News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 27

Chris Stigall was live from the site of the NFL Draft and discussed the tax reform plan introduced by the White House, as well as, the state of Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare. He spoke with author Buzz Bissinger about co-authoring Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir and CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about tonight’s NFL Draft.
6:00 ESPN announced a series of layoffs yesterday.
6:20 The White House unveiled their tax reform plan yesterday.
6:35 What’s Trending: Jonathan Demme, Simon the rabbit
6:50 Bob Ford: Cliche it ain’t so.
7:03 The House Freedom Caucus has signed on to the latest version of the GOP’s repeal and replace plan.
7:20 Chris talks with author Buzz Bissinger about co-authoring Caitlyn Jenner’s memoir.
8:00 Chris speaks with CSN Philly’s Ray Didinger about tonight’s NFL Draft.
8:18 A federal judge blocked part of Donald Trump’s executive order on sanctuary cities.
8:35 What’s Trending: Britt McHenry, Welcome, kinda.