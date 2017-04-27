McNabb: McCaffrey Is ‘No Brian Westbrook’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donovan McNabb says to chill on the Christian McCaffrey-Brian Westbrook comparisons.
McNabb joined Chris Carlin and Ike Reese on an exclusive Facebook Live show at the NFL Draft on Thursday. When asked about McCaffrey, McNabb said, “People say he’s Brian Westbrook. He’s no Brian Westbrook.”
(Note: The McCaffrey part of the interview got cut off at the end).
The Eagles are reportedly interested in taking McCaffrey with the 14th overall pick, if he’s available. The Eagles have not selected a running back in the first round in 31 years (Keith Byars, 1986).
The Stanford RB is viewed as one of the most versatile and highest floor prospects in the drafts, who can also lineup as a slot WR.