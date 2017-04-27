Mayor Kenney Rips Howard Eskin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nine days ago on the 94WIP Morning Show, Howard Eskin revealed he’s “seriously considering a run for mayor” of Philadelphia.

Eskin, 65, has taken exception to some of the decisions current Philly mayor Jim Kenney has made, most notably the new soda tax.

Kenney joined Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show live from the NFL Draft in his white Brian Dawkins jersey and ripped Eskin at the end of his interview.

“First of all, he’s in that prime spot of 8-10am on Saturday mornings,” Kenney said of Eskin’s show on 94WIP. “Awesome! I mean like, the show should be called the sound of one fan clapping because no one hears it.”

“My brother was listening to his show, I don’t know why, but he called me and said, ‘Is WIP still a sports station? Well the only thing Howard is talking about is the soda tax. It’s like a two-hour soda tax commercial.’

Listen: Mayor Kenney on the 94WIP Morning Show

“This issue for me, is if we were like regular people sitting at a bar and he was doing that to me there would be a consequence,” Kenney said. “But because I am an elected official, I can’t do it.”

Does Kenney see Eskin as a possible foe in the near future?

“He has to move into the city first.”