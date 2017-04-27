Man Gets Outrageous ‘Law And Order SVU’ Tattoo

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — Living in an artistic city such as New Orleans, you’re bound to see plenty of people expressing themselves through body art.
News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez found a guy who just may have one of the most unique and outrageous tattoos. His tattoo is causing quite the buzz, even grabbing the attention of TV stars.
Johnny Depp Turns Up At Disneyland As Capt. Jack Sparrow (And Fans Lose It)
When 29-year old Bernard Johnson takes off his shirt and reveals his new tattoo, it’s a common thing for people to stop and stare.
Six months ago, Johnson got a tattoo to pay tribute to his all-time favorite TV show, “Law & Order: SVU.” His tattoo reads: “Executive Producer: Dick Wolf,” which can be seen at the end of every show in the credits.
@thatbilloakley Yep lol you could say I’m a bit of a fan pic.twitter.com/1OudPwY39u
— Bernard Johnson (@314bernard) April 10, 2017
The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.