Jay Lloyd’s Getaway: America’s Cup

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A dramatically visual global sports event is set to launch next month within two hours flying time of Philadelphia. KYW’s Jay Lloyd has some suggestions for a getaway to Bermuda for the 2017 America’s Cup.

Having lived in Bermuda for nearly five years, believe me when I say, the best months to visit this coral isle, 600 miles off the North Carolina coast, are May and June. The weather is spectacular.

Going for the America’s Cup, reservations are still available on the side of Bermuda closest to the Great Sound racing course and the America’s Cup Village at Dockyard. Qualifying races start on May 26th with the main events, June 17th to 27th. Space is getting tight, but if you haven’t booked try the Southampton Princess, The Reefs and Pompano Beach. Prices will top $800 a night.

You’ll also want a package that gets you on a spectator boat. And to be assured of transportation, arrange for rental motorbikes. There are no rental cars. Bus drivers are frequently on strike and ferries have occasional breakdowns. Taxi fares – extremely high. The beaches are lasting memories.

