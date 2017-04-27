Former Eagles Bring Draft Weekend To CHOP

April 27, 2017
PHILAELPHIA (CBS) — A few former Philadelphia Eagles players bring some of the NFL Draft festivities from the Parkway to sick kids stuck in the hospital during the big event.

On Thursday afternoon, John Runyan and Quintin Mikell used their star power to lighten the day for some kids at CHOP.

Quintin Mikell says this will definitely be one of the highlights of his draft weekend here in Philadelphia.

“These kids are going through a lot of stuff, they are going through a lot of tough times. Just to be able to brighten up their day a little makes all the difference in the world,” he said.

The kids who hung out with the former grid-iron greats got their autographs, took pictures, and even got to face off against them in a game of football, in video game form of course.

“It just makes you feel like you’re not sick or in the hospital and that you’re just a normal person meeting other celebrities,” said one of the lucky kids.

“I’m just out here enjoying myself, having fun,” said another.

The kids who came out to play say this event has to be the next best thing to being drafted.

