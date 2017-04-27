Report: Christian McCaffrey To Panthers ‘Likely A Smokescreen’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This could be good news for Christian McCaffrey / Eagles fans, if true.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the growing idea that the Stanford running back will go eighth overall to the Carolina Panthers is “likely a smokescreen.”

“If a team picking between No. 9 and No. 15 believes the Panthers chatter, that team could trade up to jump the Panthers,” Florio writes.

The report says McCaffrey expected draft range is between No. 5 and No. 15 overall.

#NFLDraft Position

OVER or UNDER pick #

Fournette 4.5

J. Allen 4.5

McCaffrey 8.5

OJ Howard 8.5

M Williams 9.5

Trubisky 9.5

D Watson: 12.5 — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) April 27, 2017

Of course, the Eagles have the 14th pick, and fans are very interested in Run CMC.

In a poll constructed by SportsRadio 94WIP on Twitter — which has received over 1,000 votes in less than two hours — reveals Eagles fans would be more excited if Philly took McCaffrey than other enticing players like Corey Davis, Reuben Foster, and Mike Williams.