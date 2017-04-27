‘It Sounded Like A Bomb’: Neighbors Describe Standoff Between Police, Trooper Shooting Suspect

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (CBS) — In the cover of darkness, startling explosions rocked a Middletown, Delaware.

Those hunkered down in the safety of their homes said the gunfire could be heard for hours.

“All the sudden we started hearing gunshots,” Bri Utz said. “It was crazy. There were shots and booms all night.”

Police: Suspect Wanted In Killing Of Del. State Trooper Fatally Shot By Law Enforcement

Troopers worked to persuade Burgon Sealy, Jr. to surrender. Police say Sealy is the gunman who killed Cpl. Stephen Ballard Thursday.

“They were breaking down the windows, that’s what we were hearing,” Katie Satta said. “It was from 1 in the morning til 5.”

Video from neighbors revealed state police trying to communicate with Sealy: “Come out with your hands in the air and your shirt off, once you get to the door, follow the commands.”

The transmission was followed almost immediately by a loud boom.

“It sounded like a bomb, I couldn’t tell what they were doing,” Satta said.

By daybreak, it was clear this Delaware neighborhood had become a militarized zone. Large helicopters parked right in a park inside Brick Mills community.

At the Sealy residence, the contrast of a peaceful neighborhood and sheer violence. A gaping hole was left in the corner of the home. Siding was torn off. Windows were blown out. The place took on the appearance of a home hit by a tornado. Police say Sealy, after 9 a.m., attempted to engage troopers and was shot and killed.

“It’s a tragedy,” Susan Drejka said. “I can’t even imagine, but to be honest with you, I think he’s where he belongs.”

‘I Can’t Shake That’: Witnesses Describe Delaware State Trooper Being Fatally Shot

In the midst of the almost daylong standoff, many families were separated. Some evacuated while others decided to stay behind.

“My sister and my mother, they were home. My little sister and father stayed away,” Justin Netsch said.

An eerie peace is now returning to this community after a night of terror.

“I don’t think it’s hit me yet,” Drejka said. “I think it’s so surreal.”