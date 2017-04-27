Bucks County Launches Gun Safety Campaign In Memory Of Milford Toddler

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Bucks County man whose two-year-old son shot and killed himself was a key speaker at an announcement of free locks to all gun owners.

The free gun lock program is called Ben’s Campaign, named for 2-year-old Ben Smith.

“A Bucks County toddler who died last September after finding his father’s loaded handgun, which was unsecured in their Milford township home,” explained Bucks County DA Matt Weintraub.

Ben’s father, Nicholas Wyllie, is serving a 1-2 year prison sentence and, since his son’s death, has worked to educate gun-owners.

“For anybody listening right now who owns a firearm, or plans to in the future, please for the love of God listen to me and learn from me,” Wyllie said.

He says, before people judge him as “an idiot with a gun,” that he is a US Army infantry veteran. He says he thought he was careful with his guns until his son got a loaded gun from his nightstand.

“It just took one missed step in my daily routine to create the current hell that my life has become,” said Wyllie.

The Bucks County Sheriff’s office will offer free cable-style gun locks to anyone requesting a gun permit.

The locks are given to the county at no charge by national firearm safety program called Project Child Safe.