Buzz Bissinger: Kris Jenner Trying To Cash In On Caitlyn’s Transition, New Memoir

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Buzz Bizzinger, the co-author of Caitlyn Jenner’s new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, says Kris Jenner’s criticism of both Caitlyn and the book are intentionally designed to attract attention and draw ratings for episodes of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Bissinger, who spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, dismissed any possibility that Kris Jenner was unaware of the circumstances that led to Bruce Jenner’s transition to Caitlyn.

“We worked very hard to be honest. We went over sections of the book five, six, seven times. Caitlyn, are you sure? Is your memory sure? Caitlyn has a very, very good memory. If you were a partner with someone who had breasts…because you were taking hormones and you knew they were taking hormones, wouldn’t you think something was up with that person? Would you really be surprised if there was a transition?”

He believes she is motivated by the opportunity to personally profit from the publicity.

“As for Caitlyn in the book not saying nice things about Kris, that’s ridiculous…Honestly, I think it’s part of the story line of that show. I think it’s material for that show. She wants to come across as crying and gets Khloe involved and Kim involved and how could she possibly be surprised? I think it’s totally insincere because it’s wrong. You just have to read the book. Kris is one of the savviest people you’ll ever meet. We talk about that in the book, how smart she is, how observant she is, what a great businesswoman she is, I think she says, well, I can make a meal out of this. I can get involved in this. That’s what she’s trying to do.”

Bissinger stated that the memoir deals with the internal struggle Jenner went through before the transition, worrying about how she would be portrayed and the impact on their children.

“Bruce wanted to wait until his two youngest daughters, Kylie and Kendall, were old enough that he thought they would be able to handle this news. I think they were 20 and 18 and there was a huge fear factor. There was a fear factor of, if I do this, what’s going to happen to me? Are people going to accept it? On that show, he was the subject of incredible ridicule and incredible humiliation and did not enjoy it. People were puzzled and we addressed this a lot. They were puzzled to see this great, great Olympic athlete, this great American hero, which he was, sink to the level of being a doofus on ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ He was worried about it.”

He also has some harsh words for the transgender community as a whole, who he feels have been too hard on Jenner’s outspokenness about being a conservative Republican.

“I think Caitlyn has been savaged by members of the trans community. It may be a small minority, but it’s very publicly vocal. But, as Caitlyn says, I thought this was a community that was about inclusion. It’s not about inclusion with [Caitlyn], it’s about exclusion because I’m white and I have wealth and I do have a sense of male entitlement, but as Caitlyn says, what am I supposed to do about that? I am white. I do have wealth. That isn’t to mean that I’m the perfect kind of example of what a transgender person should be but, as Caitlyn says, what should a trans person be? What does this mean, that Republicans cannot be transgender men and women? It’s a very, very tough community. It’s very, very critical community. I think it’s a community that preaches we want to be included, we want a place at the table, we want equal rights, but frankly, with the way they’ve treated Caitlyn, I think they want to be treated as a special group.”

