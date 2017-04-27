Another Reason To Be Wary Of Opioids

KYW’s Medical Reports Sponsored By Independence Blue Cross

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is yet another reason to worry about the use of opioids.

Certainly there is a place for them in health care for quite serious cases of pain management, but no medication is without side effects.

In fact, one could argue that side effects are actually how we have learned about true value of medications. But some side effects can be problematic.

An example is found in a study in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage.

The report found that low-extremity osteoarthritis patients who use opioids have a greater risk of repeated falls.

There is a lesson that is crucial to understand: mind-altering medications can lead to injury and other unexpected consequences.

It is interesting that antidepressants also led to an increased risk of injury.