Zeoli Show log 04-26-2017

April 26, 2017 6:04 PM By Rich Zeoli

3:05 PM–  President Trump signs Tax Reform

3:08 PM–  The House Freedom Caucus has officially endorsed a new compromise on the ACA bill

3:21 PM–   The Young America’s Foundation pulled its involvement from conservative author Ann Coulter’s upcoming speech on UC Berkeley

3:50 PM– The speech at UC Berkeley this week was canceled amid mounting concerns about potentially violent protests.

4:25 PM– Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough odd exchange ” You don’t have to be so snotty”

4:35 pm– Will Ann Coulter speak at UC Berkeley or not? 

4:49– Maxine Waters makes some wild claims on MSNBC

5:03 PM– President Trump shows his new tax plan and tax cuts today

5:30 Pm–  Are the police needed to help protect the people on campus at UC Berkeley?

5:42 pm– Maxine Waters takes some heat for her remarks

