Zeoli Show Log 04-26-2017
3:05 PM– President Trump signs Tax Reform
3:08 PM– The House Freedom Caucus has officially endorsed a new compromise on the ACA bill
3:21 PM– The Young America’s Foundation pulled its involvement from conservative author Ann Coulter’s upcoming speech on UC Berkeley
3:50 PM– The speech at UC Berkeley this week was canceled amid mounting concerns about potentially violent protests.
4:25 PM– Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough odd exchange ” You don’t have to be so snotty”
4:35 pm– Will Ann Coulter speak at UC Berkeley or not?
4:49– Maxine Waters makes some wild claims on MSNBC
5:03 PM– President Trump shows his new tax plan and tax cuts today
5:30 Pm– Are the police needed to help protect the people on campus at UC Berkeley?
5:42 pm– Maxine Waters takes some heat for her remarks