World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Looking For Mate On Tinder

April 26, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Northern White Rhino, Tinder

NAIROBI, Kenya (CBS/AP) — Tinder has helped a lot of people find dates, but now they are setting their sights on a new customer, Sudan the Rhinoceros.

A Kenyan wildlife conservancy is teaming up with the dating app for a campaign called “The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World,” focusing on the rhino named Sudan.

Sudan is the only male northern white rhino left in the world and they are raising money for research to save the species from extinction.

The 43-year-old Sudan and his last two female companions are unable to breed naturally.

The campaign by the Ol Pejeta Conservancy and Tinder aims to raise $9 million. The money will be used for ongoing research into methods to assist the rhinos in breeding.

