Cops: Woman Struck By Police Car Last Week Has Died

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a Fox Chase woman who was hit by a police cruiser last week in the city’s Kensington section has died.
Philadelphia Police say 40-year-old Michelle Kolk of the 1100 block of Tabor Terrace died Tuesday.
She was hit on April 18th by a police cruiser as it backed up in McPherson Square, where officers were conducting an investigation.
She suffered multiple injuries.
The officers put Kolk in the back of their cruiser, and took her to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.
The Accident Investigation District is still investigating.
One Comment
I’m sorry to hear that but what is she doing there in the first place?