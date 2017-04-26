‘I Can’t Shake That’: Witnesses Describe Delaware State Trooper Being Fatally Shot

BEAR, Del. (CBS) — Witnesses are describing the carnage that took place after a Delaware state trooper was fatally shot in the head outside of a Wawa in Bear.

“I can’t shake that,” said Quinzel Brady. “I can’t get that image out of my head.”

An unforgettable scene for Brady who was too shaken to show her face. She had just left the Wawa in the 1600 block of Pulaski highway near her job, when she heard shots fired.

“I saw him fall,” she said. “Yeah, it was something I didn’t wanna see, but I saw him fall.”

Brady looked back in time enough to see a Delaware state trooper fall to the ground after being gunned down. The shooting happened just after noon in the Wawa parking lot.

“I was right here when the shots were fired — horrific,” said Kevin Lerner.

Lerner who works at a strip mall behind the convenience store says he witnessed an exchange between the trooper and and a suspect that centered around a Burgundy Charger that was parked outside of the store.

“When he tried to get to that Burgundy car, he pushed the officer,” Lerner described. “When he took off he went maybe four or five feet, then stopped, and turned and started firing.”

Bullet casings littered the scene as police swarmed the area in search of suspects. One woman says she may have caught a glimpse of one of them.

“I was sitting at the park… bolted,” she said.

Police say one suspect is in custody, while another is barricaded and is firing at police.