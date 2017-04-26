White House Director Of Media Affairs: Trump Not Getting Enough Credit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Helen Aguirre Ferre, the White House Director of Media Affairs, spoke with Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office, defending his record and saying Trump is fulfilling the promises he made to the American people.

“The president’s been so clear about what his agenda is. When we look at prosperity, when we look at safety and security, when we look at all of these issues that are so important that he campaigned on, he’s working really hard to deliver on his promise of accountability as well. Sure enough, he wants to see Obamacare repealed and replaced. He’s working diligently. He’s got to be one of the hardest working presidents we’ve seen in a very, very long time. He is committed to making sure that a wall is built and that it’s going to be properly funded and he’s going to make sure, also, that we continue to peel back those regulations that have been burdensome and that have really been harmful to our economy and job creation…What he’s doing to rescue coal mining, for example, is absolutely astounding and he’s also, at the same time, implemented that for every new regulation that’s put in, two have to be removed. That’s huge. I don’t know that he’s gotten enough credit for all that he’s doing.”

She stated that, despite a previous setback, healthcare reform remains a priority for the administration.

“Repeal and replace Obamacare is happening. If nothing else, we can tell you what everybody knows. Obamacare is crumbling under its own weight. It’s not an option and Congress really has to work hard and diligently to make sure that it gets done. On the Senate side, it’s very difficult. We need 60 votes, that means we need eight votes from the [Democrats]. But, it’s doable.”

Ferre said that Trump’s supporters should not worry that the decision to delay the push the funding for the construction of a wall along the southern border is a sign that the White House as been overtaken by the Washington ‘swamp.’

“He’s absolutely draining it, but he’s just being very smart about it. He’s saying, look, we were brought in to office to serve and not to close down the government. When you close down the government, you’re not serving. But, what you can do, and you know the president can do it better than anybody else, he can negotiate in favor of the shareholder, and the shareholder is the American people. He knows that, sooner or later, he’s going to get the money that he needs to be able to have this wall. Because…it’s not just about immigration, it’s about human trafficking, it’s about drug trafficking, it’s about illegal arms sales. It’s all kinds of things that we’re looking at border security. If it doesn’t get put into this week’s budget then I can assure you you’re going to see it later on. He is determined and you know when President Trump is determined, he’s undeterred.”



