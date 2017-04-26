Developing: Del. State Trooper Shot, Killed | Suspect Barricaded Inside Home | VIDEO: Procession Of Trooper's Body

‘Unbreakable’-‘Split’ Sequel Announced By M. Night Shyamalan

April 26, 2017 6:04 PM
Filed Under: Glass, M. Night Shyamalan, Split, Unbreakable

By Melissah Yang

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — When it comes to M. Night Shyamalan films, nothing ever happens by chance.

So when Bruce Willis gave a surprise cameo as his “Unbreakable” character David Dunn in last year’s “Split,” fans knew something special was in the works.

Everything is as it seems.

United Investigates Report That Giant Rabbit Died On Flight 

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Shyamalan confirmed that not only is a sequel coming, but it will bring together the narratives of the two films.

“It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, ‘Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?” he tweeted. “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

The sequel, aptly titled “Glass,” will be a comic book thriller and features a returning all-star cast.

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who played Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass, will reprise their roles nearly two decades after “Unbreakable” was released. “Unbreakable,” Shyamalan’s second film after his breakout hit “The Sixth Sense,” follows the binary relationship of David Dunn and Mr. Glass, the iconic standoff between a superhero and his villain.

World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Looking For Mate On Tinder 

James McAvoy returns from “Split” as Kevin Wendell Crumb — and his 23 personalities — along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey.

“How’s that for not keeping a secret!” Shyamalan tweeted.

His followers are stoked.

“Glass” is set to hit theaters January 2019.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    April 26, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    The Punjab’s films suck. They never deliver what’s promised.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia