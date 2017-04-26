‘Unbreakable’-‘Split’ Sequel Announced By M. Night Shyamalan

By Melissah Yang

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — When it comes to M. Night Shyamalan films, nothing ever happens by chance.

So when Bruce Willis gave a surprise cameo as his “Unbreakable” character David Dunn in last year’s “Split,” fans knew something special was in the works.

Everything is as it seems.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Shyamalan confirmed that not only is a sequel coming, but it will bring together the narratives of the two films.

“It’s taken 17 years but I can finally answer the #1 question I get, ‘Are you making a f#&@ing sequel to Unbreakable or what?” he tweeted. “My new film is the sequel to #Unbreakable AND #Split. It was always my dream to have both films collide in this third film.”

The sequel, aptly titled “Glass,” will be a comic book thriller and features a returning all-star cast.

Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, who played Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass, will reprise their roles nearly two decades after “Unbreakable” was released. “Unbreakable,” Shyamalan’s second film after his breakout hit “The Sixth Sense,” follows the binary relationship of David Dunn and Mr. Glass, the iconic standoff between a superhero and his villain.

James McAvoy returns from “Split” as Kevin Wendell Crumb — and his 23 personalities — along with Anya Taylor-Joy as Casey.

“How’s that for not keeping a secret!” Shyamalan tweeted.

His followers are stoked.

“Glass” is set to hit theaters January 2019.

