Top 5 Options For Eagles At 14 Overall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Anybody know where I can find a mock draft?

Just kidding.

We’re about 36 hours away from the start of the NFL Draft and content is everywhere. So why not one more list?

Here’s my top-five big board for the Birds at 14 overall.

5. Gareon Conley

Conley was largely considered the second best cornerback in the draft, behind teammate Marshon Lattimore. That was until yesterday’s report that Conley has been accused of rape.

I’m not sure how the 6’0″, 195-pound Ohio Sate corner will be affected by this recent news, but it’s not enough to take him off my list completely.

4. O.J. Howard

Howard is sort of my wildcard pick.

The 6’6″, 250-pound athletic tight end is expected to go inside the top-1o, but you never know. And if he falls to 14, it would be hard for the Eagles to pass on arguably the best offensive skill player in the draft, despite the presence of Zach Ertz.

Howard was not featured in Alabama’s offense and caught only 45 balls as a senior, but at his size with 4.51 speed, he’s impossible to ignore.

3. Corey Davis

Corey Davis said yesterday that he likes the “vibe” of Philadelphia and he expects to be selected in the 12-18 range. Well, the Eagles would make sense.

Davis, 6’3″, 210 pounds, racked up a ridiculous 97 catches, 1,500 yards, and 19 touchdowns as a senior last season at Western Michigan. He’s, in my opinion, the best receiver in the draft.

2. Dalvin Cook

Cook is one of the draft’s most intriguing prospects. The 21-year-old 5’11”, 210 pound versatile back recorded 1,765 rushing yards and 488 receiving yards as a junior at Florida State last season.

And while Cook has some off-the-field concerns, Ian Rapoport told 94WIP that GM’s and coaches say his on-field character is “impeccable.” Furthermore, The MMQB reports that Cook was sabotaged during the draft process.

Cook told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show earlier this month that the Eagles have being showing heavy interest in him.

Cook’s draft position is listed around 26.5 on most sports books. I’ll take the under.

1. Christian McCaffrey

There are two hurdles the Eagles must get over if they want Run CMC: Jacksonville at No. 4 and Carolina at No. 8.

McCaffrey, 5’11”, 200 pounds, is probably the most versatile player in the draft. He tallied 1,603 rushing yards and 310 receiving yards as a junior at Stanford last season and can be used all over the field.

Most people don’t expect McCaffrey do fall to 14, nor do I, but it would be a slam dunk for the Birds.

Bovada LV lists McCaffrey’s draft position at over/under 9.5.