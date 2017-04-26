The Dom Giordano Show: Lisa Gray-Garcia | April 26

April 26, 2017 11:50 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Corey Murray speaks out why he organized a bike ride on the Vine Street Expressway.

9:35-Judge blocks President Trump’s funding order for sanctuary cities.

9:50-Senator Ted Cruz proposes the “El-Chapo Act” to help fund the border wall.

10:00-President Trump rolls out his new tax plan. 

10:20-Sponsor for Ann Coulter speaking at Berkeley pulls away. 

10:35-Berkeley student, Pranav Jandhyala, joined with developments involving Ann Coulter speaking at Berkeley.

11:00-Co-founder of Poor magazine, Lisa Gray-Garcia, joined discussing groups of people around the main line asking people to donate money to the poor.

11:35-ESPN announces several layoffs. 

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia