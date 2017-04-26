The Dom Giordano Show: Lisa Gray-Garcia | April 26

9:00-Corey Murray speaks out why he organized a bike ride on the Vine Street Expressway.
9:35-Judge blocks President Trump’s funding order for sanctuary cities.
9:50-Senator Ted Cruz proposes the “El-Chapo Act” to help fund the border wall.
10:00-President Trump rolls out his new tax plan.
10:20-Sponsor for Ann Coulter speaking at Berkeley pulls away.
10:35-Berkeley student, Pranav Jandhyala, joined with developments involving Ann Coulter speaking at Berkeley.
11:00-Co-founder of Poor magazine, Lisa Gray-Garcia, joined discussing groups of people around the main line asking people to donate money to the poor.