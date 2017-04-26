Space, London Among NFL’s Wild Draft Pick Sites

LONDON (CBS) — The 2017 NFL Draft is taking place in Philadelphia, but it’s also taking place in other parts of the world and far beyond!
The NFL is allowing teams to announce their later-round picks from locations around the globe, with special guests making the selections Saturday.
Here are some of this year’s “far out” draft locations:
Arizona Cardinals season-ticket holders will join cheerleaders and the team’s mascot to announce picks from the Grand Canyon.
Former Browns player Josh Cribbs will help announce Cleveland’s picks from Cedar Point Amusement Park.
Continuing their UK connection, the Jacksonville Jaguars will announce two of their selections from London.
The Houston Texans will go where no pick has gone before. Astronauts aboard the International Space Station announce Houston’s Saturday draft picks.