Social Media Is Not Loving McDonald’s New Uniforms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you see the golden arches, you probably think fast food. But, what can you tell us about McDonald’s employee fashion?

“I haven’t been to a McDonald’s in so long, but I think it’s a blue button up,” said Rachael Santiago.

Margot Adams added, “Black pants and maybe a ribbon around their neck?”

“I don’t even pay attention to the uniform. I go straight to that menu,” said Kevin Thomas.

But, that could soon change, as the popular fast food chain announces two new uniform collections already causing a stir.

“Wow! That’s real bland,” said one customer.

“It looks a little morgue,” added another.

McDonald’s says the goal was comfort and ‘contemporary professionalism,’ but social media made its own interpretations.

The new McDonalds uniforms makes employees look like they’re working in a robot slaughterhouse — Nina Post (@ninapost) April 21, 2017

From the hunger games to star wars… the term “McDeathstar” was even making the rounds.

Judging by those new uniforms, it looks like #mcdonalds is adding Soylent Green to the menu. Our dystopian future is now! pic.twitter.com/gIYpSzlC7K — Jase Wells (@jasewells) April 21, 2017

Hey @McDonalds . About your new uniforms. Did you get your inspiration from the First Order? pic.twitter.com/uk6iIFZz74 — afifah (@fifahzulkifli) April 22, 2017

The new McDonald’s uniforms looking like it’s inspired by the Empire. pic.twitter.com/nQtgk8n6k0 — DANG. (@byronolive) April 21, 2017

McDonald’s Embraces Our Dystopian Future With Bleak New Uniforms https://t.co/mw6f47EEU4 pic.twitter.com/RSjYfGok7p — ducktard (@yo_cubo) April 21, 2017

Some say the uniforms are unfit for the iconic brand.

“McDonald’s is all about smiles and that doesn’t look like smiles to me.”