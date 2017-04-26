Developing: Del. State Trooper Shot, Killed | Suspect Barricaded Inside Home | VIDEO: Procession Of Trooper's Body

Social Media Is Not Loving McDonald’s New Uniforms

April 26, 2017 10:58 PM By Nicole Brewer
Filed Under: McDonald's, Nicole Brewer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you see the golden arches, you probably think fast food. But, what can you tell us about McDonald’s employee fashion?

“I haven’t been to a McDonald’s in so long, but I think it’s a blue button up,” said Rachael Santiago.

Tourist Hit By Hammock Blown Off Building, Injured 

Margot Adams added, “Black pants and maybe a ribbon around their neck?”

“I don’t even pay attention to the uniform. I go straight to that menu,” said Kevin Thomas.

But, that could soon change, as the popular fast food chain announces two new uniform collections already causing a stir.

“Wow! That’s real bland,” said one customer.

“It looks a little morgue,” added another.

World’s Last Male Northern White Rhino Looking For Mate On Tinder 

McDonald’s says the goal was comfort and ‘contemporary professionalism,’ but social media made its own interpretations.

From the hunger games to star wars… the term “McDeathstar” was even making the rounds.

Some say the uniforms are unfit for the iconic brand.

“McDonald’s is all about smiles and that doesn’t look like smiles to me.”

More from Nicole Brewer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers
Videos

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia