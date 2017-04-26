Smolenski: ‘Philadelphia Would Be Great Super Bowl Host’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be the center of the sports world this weekend, as the NFL Draft and approximately 200,000 people flock to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Eagles president Don Smolenski hopes this event is a precursor to Philadelphia hosting a Super Bowl sometime soon.
“I was with [NFL senior vice president] Peter O’Reilly and we talked about making this weekend a great experience and it being a precursor to being awarded the Super Bowl in the future,” Smolenski told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “So Peter gave me a nice little chuckle and appreciated the setup.
“But I think Philadelphia would be a great host city. We have the facilities, we have the hotels, we have the transportation hubs. It would be a great venue.”
“I think as it rotates around and the number of northern cities who want and how often it goes there will be a balance,” Smolenski said. “But we’ve certainly expressed interest in the opportunity.”
The Super Bowl locations have already been decided through 2021.
Smolenski also believes the Kelly Green jerseys will come back, eventually, for the Eagles.