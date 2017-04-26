Smolenski: ‘Philadelphia Would Be Great Super Bowl Host’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia will be the center of the sports world this weekend, as the NFL Draft and approximately 200,000 people flock to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Related: Final Phase Of NFL Draft Road Closures Goes Into Effect

Eagles president Don Smolenski hopes this event is a precursor to Philadelphia hosting a Super Bowl sometime soon.

“I was with [NFL senior vice president] Peter O’Reilly and we talked about making this weekend a great experience and it being a precursor to being awarded the Super Bowl in the future,” Smolenski told the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “So Peter gave me a nice little chuckle and appreciated the setup.

Related: NFL Hopes To Leave Legacy Even After Draft Leaves Philadelphia

“But I think Philadelphia would be a great host city. We have the facilities, we have the hotels, we have the transportation hubs. It would be a great venue.”

.@Eagles president Don Smolenski says Philadelphia "would be a great host city" for a future Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/9nboq7HKzj — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) April 26, 2017

“I think as it rotates around and the number of northern cities who want and how often it goes there will be a balance,” Smolenski said. “But we’ve certainly expressed interest in the opportunity.”

Related: City Prepared For Convergence Of Penn Relays, NFL Draft

Listen: Eagles president Don Smolenski on the 94WIP Morning Show

The Super Bowl locations have already been decided through 2021.

Super Bowl LI (2017) – Hou

Super Bowl LII (2018) – Minn

Super Bowl LIII (2019) – Atl

Super Bowl LIV (2020) – SoFla

Super Bowl LV (2021) – LA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 24, 2016

Smolenski also believes the Kelly Green jerseys will come back, eventually, for the Eagles.