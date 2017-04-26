Opponents: PA Bill Would Defund Planned Parenthood

BREAKING: Police: Delaware State Trooper Shot Outside Of Wawa | Chopper 3 Live Over The Scene

April 26, 2017 1:31 PM By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A state Senate committee has advanced legislation that opponents say is an attempt to defund Planned Parenthood in Pennsylvania.

Republican state Senator John Eichelberger indicates his bill would prioritize funding for women’s health to direct money to providers that offer more services than Planned Parenthood.

“They should be justifying why they deserve to have this tax money if they’re not helping people in these communities to the extent that other agencies can help them.”

But Philadelphia Democrat Vincent Hughes says the services offered by Planned Parenthood are “top of the line” compared to other providers.

“This is a direct shot on Planned Parenthood. This limits access to health care services in communities all across the state of Pennsylvania, in urban communities, in rural communities.”

Hughes contends the legislation is part of a national political strategy. The bill was passed out of the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday on a mostly party-line vote.

  1. Robert F. Schaffer says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    I’m all for it. That way the money go to better uses than Planned Parenthood and start cracking down on Baby making Daddies who took off with paying for his kids and stop putting pressure on taxpayers to pay for their cares THAT’S NOT OUR RESPONIBILITY.

