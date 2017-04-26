NFL Shows Off ‘Selection Square’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The nerve center of the NFL Draft will be open to the public for free — and it’s not at the Art Museum.

The statue of a sitting Ben Franklin at the Franklin Institute overlooks the 32 NFL team tables at what’s called “Selection Square.”

NFL Director of Event Operations Eric Finkelstein says there’s a viewing gallery where fans can walk in and watch the teams hand in their draft selection cards in real time before the announcement is made at the Art Museum.

“We’ve made special arrangements with the Institute to ensure that fans can be in here every minute when the selections are happening,” Finkelstein said.

But he says, don’t expect to get any advance intel on who the teams plan to pick.

“Trust me, the teams are very covert about their selections,” he said. “They’ll be very discreet about their filling out the cards.”

Finkelstein says fans can see Selection Square without having to pay a museum admission fee.