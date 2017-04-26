NFL Provides Day Of Fun Activities For Children At Shriners Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL’s top draft prospects are in town getting ready for the big event, but one of their first stops was Shriners Hospital for Children in North Philadelphia. The NFL brought games for kids with special needs.

They walked in to cheers…

“I’m excited to meet everybody,” said 10-year-old Adonis Gayle.

Adonis was one of the dozens of patients at Shriners Hospital who got to play with more than 20 of the NFL potentially top draft picks. The games designed by the NFL’s Play 60 initiative were adapted just for kids like Adonis, who wears braces on both legs.

“We’ve been playing football,” he said, “then we played where you can’t let the ball touch the ground.”

Chris Smith, chair of Shriners’ Board, says the visit was part of a partnership between the hospital and the NFL that encourages kids with mobility challenges to play 60 minutes a day.

“It’s kind of like doing aerobics,” he said, “but having fun doing it.”

Temple linebacker and Camden native Haason Reddick is expected to get drafted in the first round — and says community service like today is just the beginning.

“Now I am in that position to help out the youth, I’m definitely going to do it,” he said.