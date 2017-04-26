News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 26

Chris discussed outgoing Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz saying he thinks Michael Flynn did not follow the law, a federal judge stopping the Trump administration from threatening to cut off funds to ‘sanctuary cities’ and Ohio Governor John Kasich’s appearance on The View. He spoke with Richie Ashburn Jr about the Home Runs For Hearts event at Citizens Bank Park and White House Director of Media Affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

6:00 Congressman Jason Chaffetz believes the Michael Flynn did not follow the law regarding his taking payments from foreign countries.

6:19 A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to stop threatening ‘sanctuary cities‘ with the denial of federal funding.

6:48 Ohio Governor John Kasich was a guest on The View yesterday.

7:00 Chris speaks with Richie Ashburn Jr about yesterday’s Home Runs For Hearts event yesterday at Citizens Bank Park.

7:21 Donald Trump is still promising the border wall will be built.

8:00 The NFL Draft is tomorrow.

8:20 Chris talks with White House Director of Media Affairs Helen Aguirre Ferre about Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office.

