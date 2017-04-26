Former Sixer Featured Speaker At African American Museum Seminar

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia 76er, and standout at Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, is now playing to win in the business world. He’s the featured speaker at a seminar Wednesday night at the African American Museum in Philadelphia.
After his 13-year NBA career — the first four in Philadelphia — ended two years ago, John Salmons says he needed to pivot from basketball to business.
“I always had that entrepreneurial spirit in me,” he said.
Salmons says back in second grade he would sell candy to his friends. Now, he’s focusing on diverse investments: restaurants, tech, real estate. And so at “A Conversation on Entrepreneurship & Business Capital” at the African American Museum, Salmons says he’ll try to motivate.
“A lot of people working at a corporate job, at a desk job or whatever it is and they hate it. And they have a passion to do something else but they’re scared,” Salmons said.
Part of his story; no longer shaking defenders on the court, but shaking the idea that he’s just an athlete.
“We have minds. We can think. We can make decisions. We can make business decisions,” Salmons said.