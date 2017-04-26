Inmates Accused Of Possessing, Distributing Child Porn In Prison

FORT DIX, N.J. (CBS) — Five men already serving time behind bars for trafficking child pornography were arrested Wednesday, and charged with new counts of possessing and distributing pictures and videos of child sexual abuse in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of New Jersey says the five men were serving varying sentences at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix where they used and sold contraband cellphones and Micro SD cards containing the pornographic content.

The alleged leader of the pornography ring, 31-year old Anthony Jeffries of Virginia, allegedly maintained a cloud account that held the videos and images of prepubescent children being sexually abused and beastiality, which was distributed through the Micro SD Cards and then viewed on the illegal cellphones.

Because all five men have prior convictions, they are now facing between 15 and 40 more years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The charges come from an FBI investigation that involved the use of government informants who purchased the Micro SD cards.