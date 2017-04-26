Dalvin Cook May Have Been Victim Of Sabotage

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dalvin Cook’s draft stock has reportedly been sabotaged by an unnamed “runner,” according to The MMQB’s Robert Klemko.

Tony Villani, Cook’s trainer, began hearing reports of bad behavior from the Florida State running back after the Senior Bowl.

“Cook was showing up to workouts late—if he came at all—that he’d arrived with alcohol on his breath on occasion, and with unsavory characters from the neighborhood in tow.”

Villani couldn’t believe the reports, according to Klemko, and was adamant that they got it wrong.

MMQB reports “two scouts independently cited the same man as the source of several unverified Cook rumors.” The man is reportedly a “runner,” someone who helps agents recruit players during the draft process.

Villani says the runner once “stiffed” training company on a bill.

“Unfortunately, with so many people out to make a buck off these kids before the draft, it’s the wild, wild west,” Villani told MMQB.

The Eagles, who own the 14th overall pick, reportedly have interest in Cook.

“They’ve been showing heavy interest in me and I loved the city when I went there,” Cook said earlier this month on 94WIP.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport spoke highly of Cook on Tuesday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.

“Everybody says — and this is like GM’s and head coaches, high level — that his football character is impeccable,” Rapoport said of Cook. “Teammates, on-field, in practice, he is a great person. What happens off the field, that is sometimes a different story or it’s a matter of who he is hanging out with. But actually on-field, working, teammate he is fantastic. And that piece of information makes me think he is going to be fine and probably go in the teens.”