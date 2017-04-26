Bartram Trail Officially Opens To Public

BREAKING: Police: Delaware State Trooper Shot Outside Of Wawa 

April 26, 2017 3:40 PM By Suzanne Monaghan
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Bartram’s Trail at Bartram’s Garden is now open to the public.

The new paved 1.1 mile trail travels through Bartram’s Garden to the Grays Ferry Bridge in Southwest Philadelphia and connects to the Schuylkill River trail.

“Not only does it showcase the gardens as a hidden treasure, but it also promotes a healthy lifestyle to the local community and engages people to interact both with the garden and the waterfront in new ways.”

Executive Director Maitreyi Roy says the trail reveals a previously unexplored stretch along the Schuylkill River.

“We really are excited about having Bartram’s Garden become the anchor of the stretch of riverfront and becoming the outdoor living room of the community.”

The path is open for bikers and walkers from dusk till dawn.

