Allen Iverson Responds To Tim Hardaway’s Crossover Claim

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When of the crossover, you think of Allen Iverson. Not Tim Hardaway.
Related: Kobe Bryant Reveals He Obsessed Over Allen Iverson
Last month, however, Hardaway — currently an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons — criticized Iverson’s patent move calling it a carry and saying he had the original crossover.
Related: Allen Iverson Not Interested In Being NBA Coach
This week, Iverson responded per Bleacher Report saying, “I carried my crossover all the way into the Hall Of Fame. So, there you go.”
Burn.