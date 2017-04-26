Allen Iverson Responds To Tim Hardaway’s Crossover Claim

April 26, 2017 8:32 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Allen Iverson, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When of the crossover, you think of Allen Iverson. Not Tim Hardaway.

Last month, however, Hardaway — currently an assistant coach with the Detroit Pistons — criticized Iverson’s patent move calling it a carry and saying he had the original crossover.

This week, Iverson responded per Bleacher Report saying, “I carried my crossover all the way into the Hall Of Fame. So, there you go.”

Burn.

