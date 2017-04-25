The Dom Giordano Show: Pranav Jandhyaia, Governor John Kasich & Julissa Arce | April 25

9:00-Is Commons Core still around?
9:20-State Senator Van Hollen: President Trump is the one to blame for the pending Government shutdown.
9:35-Philadelphia soda tax cross $7 million for the month of March.
10:00-Berkeley student Pranav Jandhyala joined to discuss Ann Coulter speaking at the campus.
10:20-Expecting a large amount of Philadelphia cliches during the NFL draft.
10:35-Governor John Kasich joined discussing his new book “Two Paths: America Divided or United” and Friday’s Speaker Series event.
11:00-Julissa Arce joined discussing her journey as an illegal immigrant to achieve the “American Dream.”
11:20-Which movie best represents the first 100 days of President Trump?
11:35-Bill O’Reilly speaks out for the first time since being fired from Fox News.