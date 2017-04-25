The Dom Giordano Show: Pranav Jandhyaia, Governor John Kasich & Julissa Arce | April 25

April 25, 2017 11:52 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Is Commons Core still around?

9:20-State Senator Van Hollen: President Trump is the one to blame for the pending Government shutdown.

9:35-Philadelphia soda tax cross $7 million for the month of March. 

10:00-Berkeley student Pranav Jandhyala joined to discuss Ann Coulter speaking at the campus.

10:20-Expecting a large amount of Philadelphia cliches during the NFL draft. 

10:35-Governor John Kasich joined discussing his new book “Two Paths: America Divided or United” and Friday’s Speaker Series event.

11:00-Julissa Arce joined discussing her journey as an illegal immigrant to achieve the “American Dream.”

11:20-Which movie best represents the first 100 days of President Trump?

11:35-Bill O’Reilly speaks out for the first time since being fired from Fox News.

