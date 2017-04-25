SEPTA Outlines Mass Transit Game Plan Ahead Of NFL Draft

By KYW Newsradio’s Mike DeNardo and CBS3’s Joe Holden

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA has outlined its game plan to move people going to the NFL Draft — and people just going to work — this week.

With road closures, extra traffic volume and scarce parking, SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel says mass transit is a wise choice, not just for those headed to the draft.

“For the people coming to these events, this is a regular work and school day for the region. So we’re already carrying all our regular normal riders,” Knueppel said.

SEPTA officials can count crowds of possibly 300,000 people this starting Thursday for draft and the Penn Relays. The Phillies will also be playing an afternoon game on Thursday, too.

That’s why SEPTA is encouraging draft-goers to take advantage of free parking at the sports complex starting Thursday at 3 p.m., and then take the Broad Street line.

SEPTA Assistant General Manager Ron Hopkins says there will be 10 extra trains on the Broad Street line on Thursday and six more on Friday.

“I’m going to say we’re prepared for at least 10 to 20 percent increase,” Hopkins said. “And that’s why I say the frequency of our subways can really handle it because we can do a lot of things based on where crowds are.”

SEPTA is also providing extra security.

“We will have additional personnel in uniform and plainclothes patrolling the system,” said SEPTA Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

The Broad Street Line and the El will run 24 hours Friday and Saturday night, for any post-draft partiers.