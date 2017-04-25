NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Saturday Night Fever at Walnut Street Theatre

April 25, 2017 5:12 PM

snf kyw628x353 Saturday Night Fever at Walnut Street Theatre

Philadelphia loves Broadway’s hottest disco musical… Saturday Night Fever – LIVE ON STAGE at Walnut Street Theatre.

Put on your “Boogie Shoes” for one of the most loved dance stories of all time! It’s Saturday Night Fever!  The year is 1979. Tony Manero is a young man with a dead-end job and extraordinary dance moves. He has only one ambition in life – to become the disco king.

It’s time to boogie with the Bee Gees and their hit songs… “Stayin’ Alive,” “Night Fever,” “Jive Talking,” ” and “How Deep is Your Love?.” Shows begin May 16th!

Catch your Saturday Night Fever at Walnut Street Theatre.  Visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster – or call 215-574-3550.

 

Up to ten KYW Insider Club members will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see this show!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia