Rapoport: Gut Says Eagles Go Offense Early

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — His eyes never left his phone for an extended period of time.

After all, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network was in-studio with the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show for about 30 minutes, at the same time the Gareon Conley news was developing.

Just a few minutes after leaving the studio, Rapoport tweeted this:

Source: #OhioSt CB Gareon Conley has decided not to be in Philadelphia for the 2017 NFL Draft. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2017

When asked about the Eagles’ first-round pick, Rapoport believes the team will lean offense.

“If there is an offensive weapon that they like, I wouldn’t be surprised if they jump on it because you can get a really good starting caliber corner in the second or third round this year, or maybe even fourth round,” Rapoport said. “That’s how good this corner class is. If they need to at an offensive weapon, my guy says they’ll be more likely to do it early.”





Specifically, when asked about running back Dalvin Cook, Rapoport thinks he’ll be selected somewhere in the teens.

“Everybody says — and this is like GM’s and head coaches, high level — that his football character is impeccable. Teammates, on-field, in practice, he is a great person. What happens off the field, that is sometimes a different story or it’s a matter of who he is hanging out with. But actually on-field, working, teammate he is fantastic. And that piece of information makes me think he is going to be fine and probably go in the teens.”