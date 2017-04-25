Philly School Tops List Of Best Schools In PA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some local schools earn high grades in the latest rankings of the best high schools in the country.
According to U.S. News & World Report, the Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Spring Garden is the best school in Pennsylvania — and the 51st best school in the country.
In Delaware, the Charter School of Wilmington is top in the state and 48th overall.
And the highest ranked school in South Jersey is Moorestown High School.
It’s 51st in the Garden State and comes in at 1200th in the country.
You can see if your local school made the list here.