Report: NJ Ranks Among Top 10 Gambling-Addicted States

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With several casinos in Atlantic City and its proximity to casinos in both Pennsylvania and New York, it may come as no surprise that a study finds New Jersey is among the most gambling-addicted states.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 50 states to determine where excessive gambling is most prevalent.

This Exercise Could Give You More Energy Than Coffee, Study Shows

According to the report, Nevada, South Dakota and Montana are the top three most gambling-addicted states. New Jersey ranked number six on the list.

While New Jersey didn’t make the top five most casinos per capita, or most gaming machines per capita, it did come in at number four for highest percentage of adults with gambling disorders, and number three for most gambling-related arrests.

According to WalletHub, experts say, “While the estimated $240 billion gaming industry is no doubt a major contributor to the U.S. economy, its critics argue that gambling leads to social and economic problems, including gambling disorder and regressive taxes on residents of local economies where gambling facilities are present.”

Girl, 8, Whose Father Died In Line Of Duty Secretly Pays For NJ Officer’s Meal

To determine their rankings, WalletHub’s researchers compared the states across two dimensions, “Gambling-Friendliness” and “Gambling Problem & Treatment.”

To see the report, click here.