NFL Hopes To Leave Legacy Even After Draft Leaves Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL kicked off Draft Week here in Philadelphia by showing city residents it’s doing more than just causing traffic jams.

The NFL is donating money that officials hope will leave a positive legacy.

State Of The Art Senior Rec Center Opens In North Philadelphia

Whether it’s the Super Bowl or the Draft, when the National Football League goes into a city, they try to make a lasting impact.

Former Eagle and Philadelphia NFL Host Committee Co-Chair Ron Jaworski said, “It’s about more than the game of football it’s about giving back to the community.”

Jaworski stood before scores of cheering kids at McCall Elementary School in Center City to announce a grant was being given to the Philadelphia School District to support flag football programs with equipment and more.

“To make sure that young kids young boys and girls can learn to be active through football,” said Jawarski.

ALSO READ: Franklin Square Park Prepares For Upcoming Chinese Lantern Festival

Anna Isaacson Senior VP of Social Responsibility for the NFL says they’re also giving grants to the Simon Fund for youth defibrillators, and to the Smith Playground for play space refurbishment.

“We’re working really closely with our partners in Philadelphia to find out what the needs are in the community,” she said.

The NFL Foundation has donated up to $1 million in legacy grants to a particular city.