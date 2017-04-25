News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | April 25

April 25, 2017 8:53 AM By Chris Stigall
Chris discussed Barack Obama’s first appearance since leaving the White House, the arrest of 22 people at a ‘pot party,’ and Bill O’Reilly’s debut podcast. He talked to author and former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill about his book, The Operator, Caitlin Flanagan from the Atlantic about her piece, ‘How Late Night Comedy Fueled The Rise Of Trump,’ Kelly Osbourne about her new book, There Is No F*cking Secret and Jeff Bartos, a Republican Senate Candidate hoping to challenge Bob Casey in 2018.

6:00 Democratic party chair Tom Perez says every Democrat should be pro-choice.

6:06 Barack Obama made his first public appearance since leaving the White House in Chicago yesterday.

6:35 What’s Trending: Bill O’ReillyKenny G, Flying Car, Elon Musk and Amber Heard, Hash browns

6:48 22 people were arrested at a ‘pot party.’

7:00 Chris speaks to author and former Navy SEAL Rob O’Neill about his book, The Operator.

7:20 Chris talks with Caitlin Flanagan from the Atlantic about her piece, ‘How Late Night Comedy Fueled The Rise Of Trump.’

7:37 John Kasich was on the Daily Show with Trevor Noah last night.

7:48 Residents on the Parkway are mad about the NFL Draft.

8:00 Chris speaks with Kelly Osbourne about her new book, There Is No F*cking Secret.

8:20 Scott Baio says he regrets blaming Erin Moran’s death on drugs and drinking.

8:25 Chris talks to Jeff Bartos, a Republican Senate Candidate hoping to challenge Bob Casey in 2018.

8:35 What’s Trending: 100 greatest choruses, The Chainsmokers, Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Chris Evans

