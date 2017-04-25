New Survey Finds 65 Percent Of Us Are Losing Sleep For The Same Reason

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Are you staring at the ceiling night after night worrying about money? A new survey says you have a lot of company these days.

Matt Schulz, Senior Industry Analyst at CreditCards.com says, “Sixty five percent of Americans say that they’re losing sleep over money and that’s a larger number than in other recent years.”

We used to lose sleep fretting we didn’t have enough money for retirement, but our major money concern has changed quite a bit in just about a year.

“Retirement savings had been America’s main financial boogeyman for several years, but now it’s really all about healthcare and that concern is what’s keeping us awake at night,” he said.

Now we wonder if we will have health care, and if we can afford to pay the bill. Secondary to healthcare, we are also losing sleep worrying about educational expenses and paying the mortgage.

Schulz says gaining control through budgeting, or paying bills down will help us resume our much-needed shuteye.