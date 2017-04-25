Burglary Suspect Lowers Himself Into New Orleans Store But Has Trouble Escaping

April 25, 2017 8:02 PM
Filed Under: burgalry, Crime, New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (CBS)—Police in New Orleans are searching for a burglary suspect who they say broke into a store through the ceiling but had trouble escaping.

It happened on April 17 in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Ave.

Police say the suspect broke into the store through the ceiling.

Video shows the suspect climbing the rope and falling several times as the store alarm sounded.

Screengrab\ New Orleans Police Department

After locating an exit door, the perpetrator fled the scene on foot.

If you have any information regarding this incident you are asked to call police at 504-658-6060.

 

 

