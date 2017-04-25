NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Lindsey Buckingham with Christine McVie at the Mann

April 25, 2017 5:11 PM

buckingham twitter Lindsey Buckingham with Christine McVie at the Mann

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo. Simply titled LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM/CHRISTINE McVIE, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a stop in Philadelphia at the Mann on Friday, June 30 with special guests The Wallflowers. For tickets and more info click here.

Up to five KYW Insider Club members will win a pair of tickets to this show on June 30th!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia