Lindsey Buckingham with Christine McVie at the Mann

Longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie have joined together to record their first-ever album as a duo. Simply titled LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM/CHRISTINE McVIE, the 10-song album will be released by Atlantic Records this summer, followed by a run of special U.S. concerts including a stop in Philadelphia at the Mann on Friday, June 30 with special guests The Wallflowers. For tickets and more info click here.
Up to five KYW Insider Club members will win a pair of tickets to this show on June 30th!