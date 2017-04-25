Company Unveils Flying Car Prototype

April 25, 2017 7:23 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The long-rumored flying car project is ready for takeoff.

Start-up company Kitty Hawk unveiled its prototype for an ultra-light aircraft that can takeoff over open water.

It has received approval from the FAA to fly over uncongested areas.

The Kitty Hawk is expected to go on sale at the end of the year.

There is no price tag for the flying car as of yet.

